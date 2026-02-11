Baba Malick Ba appointed regional director of ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 February 2026:

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has appointed Mr. Baba Malick Ba as Regional Director overseeing Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, The Gambia, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and Guinea, effective February 1, 2026.

Mr. Baba Malick Ba is a senior finance professional with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, spanning various fields: risk management, project financing, banking, capital markets, export financing, credit analysis, portfolio management, financial markets, and public-private partnerships.

Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Ba worked for the government of Senegal at the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Cooperation as the Director of Financing and Public-Private Partnerships and Head of Senegal’s PPP Unit (UNAPPP).

Moreover, Mr. Ba served as Senior Advisor to the Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation of Senegal on financial and strategic subjects. He played a significant role in raising capital to finance major infrastructure projects in numerous sectors such as transport, health, sanitation, energy, and education.

Mr. Ba has also held various strategic positions in Canadian government crown corporations (Export Development Canada and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) and worked as a banker for JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America in the United States and Canada.

Mr. Ba is fully bilingual (French and English) and holds an Executive MBA from the University of Quebec in Montreal (Canada) as well as bachelor’s degrees in finance and business administration from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio (USA).

In addition, Mr. Ba has served on the Boards of Directors of several multilateral banks such as the Islamic Development Bank, BOAD, and EBID.

In his new role at EBID, he will support the Bank’s regional operations, strengthen partnerships, and advance EBID’s mandate for sustainable economic development in the ECOWAS region. He will be based at the Bank’s Abidjan Office.

About EBID

ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is the Development Finance Institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Based in Lomé, Togolese Republic, the Bank is committed to financing developmental projects and programmes covering diverse initiatives from infrastructure and basic amenities, rural development and environment, industry, and social services sectors, through its private and public sector windows. EBID intervenes through long, medium, and short-term loans, equity participation, lines of credit, refinancing, financial engineering operations, and related services.