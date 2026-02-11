Sierra Leone’s PPRC suspends opposition APC over unpaid NLe350,000 fine

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 February 2026:

The Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC) has suspended the country’s main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party, with effect from 8:30 a.m. today for failing to comply with a NLe350,000 fine imposed on the party, the political parties regulatory body has said. (Photo above: APC Secretary General, Lansana Dumbuya who was recently arrested by polce for accusing President Bio of stealing the 2023 elections results).

Speaking on the Epic Morning Show today, PPRC Chairman Emmanuel K. Amara said the fine was levied over profane and inciting statements made during the APC’s recent “Mammoth Meeting” held at the Attouga Mini Stadium. He said the party’s failure to settle the penalty within the stipulated timeframe necessitated the suspension.

Responding to the development, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Mohamed Pope Kamara said the party had released a cheque for the payment as of yesterday. However, Chairman Amara countered that the Commission has not received any such payment.

Meanwhile, the APC had earlier scheduled a press conference for 4:00 p.m. today to “address several issues of concern to the party,” including updates on its lower-level elections scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Chairman Amara stated that the planned press conference will not be allowed to proceed while the party remains under suspension, suggesting that all formal political activities and engagements, including the lower-level elections scheduled to commence on February 14, have been put on hold until the APC complies with the imposed fine.

This latest development comes following the release of the APC Secretary General, Lansana Dumbuya Esq., from police custody last Thursday, after being detained overnight at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Freetown.

He was questioned over remarks made during a recent APC rally at the Atouga Stadium, where he led chants criticizing President Julius Maada Bio and accusing him of “stealing the 2023 elections.”

The police haven’t announced any formal charges yet, and conditions surrounding his release have not been made publicly available.

The APC leadership in parliament had earlier in the day suspended their participation in legislative affairs pending the unconditional release of their party’s secretary general.

Lansana Dumbuya, too, has defended his statements, saying they were made within the scope of political expression.