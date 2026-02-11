Sierra Leone – Who Killed Valentina Kamanda?

Amin Kef Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 February 2026:

The nation has been thrown into deep mourning following the tragic killing of Mrs. Valentina Bisodun Catherine Kamanda (née Nicol), a respected matron and lecturer at the Faculty of Nursing, College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS), University of Sierra Leone.

The shocking incident, which reportedly occurred three days ago – on the night of Sunday, February 8, 2026, at her residence in Goderich, Freetown, has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns about public safety and violent crime.

According to preliminary reports circulating on social media and from close associates, Mrs. Kamanda was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants at her home and brutally killed.

Her child, who was also attacked during the incident, reportedly sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalised, receiving treatment while on oxygen.

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, and authorities are yet to issue a comprehensive official statement detailing the events.

Mrs. Kamanda was widely known not only for her professional dedication as a lecturer and matron but also for her strong Christian faith. She was an active member of Zion Praise Tabernacle Church, Hill Station, where she was described as a committed servant of God and a pillar within the church community.

News of her death has sent shockwaves through the academic, medical, and religious communities, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, students, and members of the public.

A comment attributed to a former classmate on social media captured the depth of the grief felt nationwide, describing the late lecturer as a devoted nurse and expressing anguish over what was described as a violent attack in her own home.

Many within the nursing profession, including members of the Sierra Leone Nurses Association, have lamented the loss of a professional they say served with compassion, discipline, and integrity.

The Sierra Leone Police have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident, with assurances that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible. However, the brutal nature of the killing has intensified public calls for swift and transparent action, as citizens demand justice for the late lecturer and protection for vulnerable families.

The Christian community, alongside civil society voices and concerned citizens, has urged the government of President Julius Maada Bio and the Inspector General of Police, William Fayia Sellu, to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to book without delay.

They have also called for strengthened security measures, particularly in residential communities, to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

As investigations continue, the nation watches closely, hoping that justice will prevail.

The tragic death of Mrs. Valentina Kamanda stands as a painful reminder of the urgent need to confront violent crime decisively, restore public confidence in security institutions, and honour the memory of a woman whose life was devoted to service, education, and faith.