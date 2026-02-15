Commonwealth citizens to benefit from stronger legal protections agreed by law ministers

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 February 2026:

Commonwealth law ministers concluded their meeting in Fiji last Thursday, 12 February 2026, by committing to new measures aimed at strengthening legal protections for people amid growing democratic, economic and climate pressures.

The commitments, set out in an outcome statement issued on 11 February 2026, follow three days of discussions among ministers, with input from diverse stakeholders, including disability rights advocates and legal innovators.

A central outcome was the adoption of the Nadi Declaration, which commits all Commonwealth countries to renewing democracy by strengthening the rule of law, protecting human rights and making it easier for people to take part in decisions that affect their lives.

Ministers agreed to advance the declaration through cooperation, capacity-building and collective action.

They also pledged to combat misinformation and disinformation – including foreign interference in democracies – and to improve access to justice for vulnerable groups, especially women, young people and persons with disabilities.

Recognising the growing impacts of climate change, ministers reaffirmed that countries should retain their maritime zones, rights and entitlements even as rising sea levels alter coastlines.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Hon Shirley Botchwey said the commitments are vital to upholding the rule of law at a time when it is under attack.

She added: “To continue along the current path would be to accept injustice and inequality as the new normal. For the Commonwealth, that is not an option.

“When the rule of law is weakened, the consequences are felt in people’s daily lives. Without it, peace turns to instability, fair pay to exploitation, and climate resilience to vulnerability.

“The rule of law is what holds that line. That is why we must defend it, actively and collectively. What we have agreed here is an important step in that direction. The task now is to work together to ensure our commitments deliver opportunity, dignity and prosperity for every Commonwealth citizen.”

The meeting took place against a backdrop of a steady global decline in the rule of law, with billions of people still lacking meaningful access to justice.

In their statement, ministers recognised the essential role of independent legal institutions in sustaining democratic governance and supported the Commonwealth Secretariat’s renewed focus on strengthening democracy through the rule of law.

Law ministers also welcomed new resources developed by the Secretariat, member countries, and partner organisations, including tools to reduce the cost of civil litigation, establish family courts and reform laws that criminalise poverty.

The meeting was chaired by Fiji’s Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General, Hon Siromi Turaga, from 9 to 11 February 2026.

He said: “As we conclude this meeting, we do so with a renewed sense of purpose and partnership. We look forward to continuing our work together, building on the progress achieved, and translating our shared work into lasting impact for Commonwealth countries.”

Read the Nadi Declaration on Democratic Resilience and Participation

Read the 2026 Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting’s Outcome Statement