Justice in Sierra Leone: The remand of APC Secretary General Lansana Dumbuya – Op ed

Basita Michael: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 February 2026:

On February 12, 2026, we witnessed an unsettling moment at Pademba Road Magistrate Court No. 1, one that should give every citizen pause, regardless of political affiliation.

Lansana Dumbuya Esq., National Secretary General of the All Peoples’ Congress (APC), stood before Magistrate Mustapha Brima Jah to answer charges of incitement and insulting behaviour.

His alleged offence was a political statement made at a rally on January 31, where he accused President Julius Maada Bio of “stealing” the 2023 elections. He pleaded not guilty.

Despite a strong legal argument invoking constitutional protections and the recently enacted Criminal Procedure Act, bail was denied. Dumbuya was remanded to Pademba Road Prison, a decision that has raised more questions than answers.

The matter resumes on February 16, but the implications for public trust may endure far beyond that date.

This case is not a routine legal proceeding. It carries the unmistakable scent of political interference at a time when Sierra Leone is still navigating the tensions of disputed elections and fragile tripartite dialogue.

The Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC) had already fined the APC NLe 350,000 for the same remarks, a penalty the party paid on February 11.

To then pursue criminal charges for the same conduct appears excessive and unnecessary. It risks creating the perception of double punishment, undermining the purpose of administrative remedies and raising concerns about selective enforcement.

In any democracy, opposition leaders must be able to challenge those in power without fear of imprisonment, especially when their words have not led to public disorder.

Sierra Leone’s 1991 Constitution is clear. Section 23(4) guarantees the presumption of innocence. Section 25 protects freedom of expression, including political speech, one of the most vital pillars of democratic life.

Dumbuya’s legal team relied on these provisions, as well as Section 76(1)(c) of the Criminal Procedure Act 2024, which requires bail for offences of this nature unless the prosecution provides compelling reasons supported by affidavit.

While the prosecution did file an affidavit, they simultaneously requested for an adjournment due to unreadiness. Yet the court ruled that the matter was at a “crucial stage,” insisting that prosecution evidence must be heard before bail could be considered. This reasoning appears to invert the presumption of innocence, treating the accused as a threat before any evidence has been tested.

It is important to remember who stands accused. Lansana Dumbuya is a barrister and solicitor with 26 years of practice, a human rights advocate, a playwright, and a political leader. He heads his own chambers and has no history of evading justice or interfering with witnesses.

His detention, coming just days before the APC’s internal elections, cannot be divorced from the political context.

As Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr observed, the timing is “deeply troubling.” It risks shrinking the democratic space at a moment when Sierra Leone needs openness, dialogue, and trust-building, not actions that evoke memories of more unfortunate chapters in our history.

We are still grappling with the unresolved tensions of the 2023 elections. In such an environment, the criminalization of political speech does not promote stability; it deepens division.

Democracy cannot thrive where dissent is treated as a crime. The judiciary must be seen as an impartial guardian of justice, not an instrument of political pressure. When citizens lose faith in the courts, the entire democratic project is weakened.

For the sake of national unity, for the credibility of our institutions, and for the future of our democracy, we must demand better from our courts, our Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, our Police, and from ourselves.

Credit: SierraEye magazine