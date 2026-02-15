The paradox of Donald Trump’s foreign policy for Africa

Abdulai Mansaray: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 February 2026:

When Donald Trump referred to African countries, Haiti and El Salvador as shithole nations during a meeting on the 12 January 2018, the whole of Africa’s 1.55 billion people was up in arms for his unfiltered audacity and impudence against such a large geo-ethnic entity.

It is now 8 years since that regrettable evidence of buccal diarrhoea. Has Trump followed up on his estimation of these countries?

A cursory look at Trump’s foreign policy worldwide and Africa in particular will give us some understanding of his modus operandi.

It is no secret that Trump harbours a dim view about America’s leadership of the “free world”. With his euphemistic trade mark to “Make America Great Again”, and in line with his “America First” policy, one would wonder how he can make his nation great again by taking an insular and protectionist approach in global affairs.

On January 7 2026, Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations, treaties and UN entities. He described these organisations as “wasteful, ineffective, woke, harmful and did not serve U.S interest”, as justification for his administration’s withdrawal. But he forgot to add that they also did not serve the interests of his paymasters, and who can blame him? He who pays the piper, calls the tune. Now you know why America is an occupied state.

What does this mean for the African continent?

Among the numerous organisations, observers have raised concerns over the reduced global health funding and climate action as very critical. The impact of this withdrawal has not been lost on especially countries that are struggling to keep their economies from financial asphyxiation.

With the global economy in reverse or limp mode, and with most EU-NATO countries increasing their contribution to the war chest, (thanks to Trump’s rebuke) to fund a senseless ego-centric war in Ukraine, it is not surprising that reductions of Official Development Assistance have coincided to compound the problem.

African countries that depended on the global health funding through USAID, to fight diseases like AIDS are now in peril. For example, Nigeria lost $600 million in health funding.

Did anyone see this coming?

This is what many black African heroes like Thomas Sankara, Kwame Nkrumah, Samora Machel, Amilcar Cabral, etc had fought for; the advancement, development, empowerment, emancipation and decolonization of the African mind.

While many African leaders have lamented Trump’s new move, leaders like Captain Ibrahim Traore see the halt of USAID activities though painful, as an opportunity for national growth and self –reliance.

Like his hero and predecessor Thomas Sankara, self –reliance and national growth have been the corner stones of their leadership, for which Sankara was murdered. Sankara always believed in the continent’s potential and resources to be resilient, self-reliant, and self-sufficient. This was at the expense of the colonial foreign interests; hence he was murdered.

While the begging bowls of many African leaders continue to grow in circumference, Traore’s proactive strategies have not only proved his political ideology right but has also positioned his country as a beacon of resilience and innovation in the region.

On 2nd February 2026, “the US declared a stark policy shift towards three West African countries which are battling Islamists insurgents and whose military governments have broken defence ties with France and turned towards Russia. (BBC)

Trump’s state department announced that Nick Checker, head of its Bureau of African Affairs, would visit Mali’s capital Bamako to convey the United States “ respect for Mali’s sovereignty” and chart “a new course” in relations, moving “past policy missteps”.

The announcement added that the US was looking forward to “cooperating with Mali’s allies, neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger on shared security and economic interest”. (BBC)

When you consider that Biden had halted all military co-operation after the coups between 2020and 2023, you begin to realise that the colour of democracy is not determined by free and fair elections but by foreign interests.

Any surprises that Traore’s vision could mitigate against the potential challenges posed by Trump’s whirlwind foreign policies? It is no secret that the global order was already fragmenting before Trump returned for his 2nd term. But since his return, the rules of global economic and foreign policies have now reached their nadir; a point of no return.

Unfortunately, there are African countries whose begging bowls are becoming bigger, and their economic umbilical cord is getting tighter around their financial navels. This is because, African countries are never at the table when these global discussions among the G7, G8, or UB 40 are taking place. If they are never at the table, the continent should therefore be careful not to be on the menu.

There is no doubt that Trump’s policy will require serious cauterisation of the continent’s financial blood vessels and blood loss. The hope is that this reduction might spur our African leaders to focus on maximizing the full potential of domestic resources in agriculture, education, health and technology, and minerals to name but a few.

If it requires a prescription of bitter pills from Trump to wean Africa off such dependency, so be it.

No one is underestimating or minimising the catastrophic consequences of America’s withholding, halting or withdrawal of USAID. Nevertheless, should Africa see this as a catalyst for change than a setback?

Is it time for African countries to shed the “cap in hand “mentality and detoxify themselves of the dependency of foreign assistance? Is it time for Africa to embark on agricultural renaissance for self –sufficiency?

Is there any chance for countries like Sierra Leone to focus on and boost the “feed Salone” programme, in order to ensure food security?

The late Thomas Sankara always believed that as Africans, as especially Burkinabes should grow what they eat and eat what they grow. He never subscribed to the mentality of importing staple foods.

How Can Africa cope or recover from Trump’s foreign policy?

When Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India, the latter pivoted to buying Russian oil and sourced other partners. China decided to buy soy bean from Latin America and boycotted American farmers when Trump levied 125% tariff. What followed was a colossal climb-down from the Trump administration that earned him the nickname “TACO Trump (Trump Always Chickens Out).

This shows that with Washington’s sporadic, psychotic and daily injection of uncertainty and volatility into the global system, smaller powers will now need to bypass existing superpowers and join Middle powers to promote open trade. For example, Burkina Faso has forged alliances with Turkey and Qatar, resulting in the inauguration of Africa’s largest pasta factory.

This is one proof of what can be achieved if nations unite towards common economic goals. If African countries are to recover and grow out of the clutches of foreign dependence, they will need to employ “walkarounding” methods and tactics to strengthen supply chains, remove tariffs trade barriers and push for rules around emerging technologies in exchange for its rich resources.

There are 17 metallic elements that make up the Rare Earth Elements (REE) group. These are essential for various high-tech applications of renewable energy technologies, defence systems, electronics, and critical manufacturing of products like smart phones, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries, etc.

Reports from African listed companies as of May 2023 show that there are 64 Rare Earth Elements REE) deposits min Africa. Out of the 34 deposits that are primarily focused on REE minerals, 24 deposits are active, 16 in Namibia with the highest deposits, and with 43 deposits at the exploration stage.

With rising global demand, it goes without saying that Africa is emerging as a significant player in the global Rare Earth minerals market. It is an open secret that the competition for Africa’s minerals will grossly increase and become the next global political theatre, if not already.

One would hope, it doesn’t engender increasing regime changes, as is usual with foreign policy changes in countries that are blessedly cursed with natural resources.

However, if Africa is to benefit from and maximise the potential of its continental blessed riches, the continent will need to break out of the rigid China-US alignment and create its own OPEC for lithium, uranium, rare earth, and all of its 17 metallic elements, etc. It is going to be as painful as it can be, but African countries must seize this generational opportunity to transform this potential adversity into opportunity.

The virtues of self-reliance cannot be overemphasised and as a continent, we should not underestimate the power, ingenuity and resolve to determine our own destinies.

While the Western nations of Europe, The US and China are stealthily engaging in the second Scramble for Africa, African Leaders should lead the way to avoid the mistakes of our ancestors, use this opportunity to demonstrate a resilience, innovation and steadfast commitment to self –determination in the fight for Africa’s Second Independence crusade.

Is it time to restore Africa’s pride and sustainable development? Has Trump just given Africa a Eureka or Light Bulb Moment?

The ball is now on the African Union’s court.

Don’t forget to turn the lights out when you leave the room.