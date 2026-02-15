Granting bail is a constitutional safeguard for everyone in Sierra Leone – Op ed

Dr Alie Kabba: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 February 2026:

In 2015, under the APC government of former President Ernest Bai Koroma, I was arrested in what I can only describe as a grave abuse of state power. With the cooperation of willing hands within the system, I was denied bail and confined to Pademba Road Prison. Constitutional principles were set aside. Justice was distorted.

SLPP supporters stood up with courage and conviction to demand fairness. Even some principled APC members — including Lawyer Alieu Iscandari — spoke against the injustice.

Today, APC’s National Secretary General, Lansana Dumbuya (Photo), is detained in Pademba Road Prison, accused of insulting President Julius Maada Bio among other charges.

While condemning his actions, we must avoid the pitfalls of emotional response.

Let Lansana Dumbuya be granted bail while his matter proceeds before the courts.

Bail is not acquittal. Bail is not endorsement. Bail is a constitutional safeguard. It affirms due process and respect for the rule of law.

Let him face his day in court — as every citizen of our Republic is entitled to do. By virtue of his public office and standing, he is not a flight risk.

The SLPP must always stand for constitutional order, democratic maturity, and national unity.

Let us lead by example. Let us stand for principle.

About Alie Kabba

Alie Kabba is a senior member of the ruling SLPP party of Sierra Leone and an aspiring presidential candidate of the party.