EU Envoy to Sierra Leone – Ambassador Jankowski held talks with opposition APC as political tension rises

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 February 2026:

European Union Envoy to Sierra Leone – Ambassador Jacek Jankowski held talks in Freetown yesterday Friday, with the leadership of the country’s main opposition political party – the All People’s Congress (APC), on the current political developments in Sierra Leone, including progress in implementing the Tripartite Committee recommendations.

The opposition APC have rejected the appointment by President Bio, of one of his political allies – Edmond Alpha to serve as the country’s Chief Electoral Commissioner, ahead of elections in 2028.

Criticisms of President Bio’s decision come as calls for electoral and governance reforms that are enshrined in the Tripartite Committee recommendations, grow.

Members of Parliament of the opposition APC, boycotted parliament this week in protest at the appointment of Edmond Alpha who has been seen recently on video rejecting calls for electoral reform, thus prompting accusations of his lack of credibility and unfitness to govern the country’s electoral process.

Members of Parliament of the ruling SLPP party, yesterday unanimously approved the appointment of Edmond Alpha.

The EU and the international community are finding ways to diffuse the rising political tension between the government and the APC.