Sierra Leone secures release of soldiers abducted by Guinean Forces, but threats persist

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 February 2026:

Sierra Leonean soldiers abducted by the Guinean army on Monday were released yesterday Friday, following diplomatic talks led by Sierra Leone’s Foreign Affairs Minister Timothy Kabba.

According to the Sierra Leone government’s information ministry, all sixteen personnel are “safely” in the hands of Minister Kabba.

Timothy Kabba is leading a high-level delegation to Conakry, where both governments’ officials are intensely engaged in finding an amicable solution to the border disputes which have seemingly escalated in recent months.

Meanwhile, a member of parliament from Kissi Teng Chiefdom in Kailahun district has expressed concern over what he described as an imminent threat from the side of the Guineans after a group of heavily armed personnel of the Guinean army this week also made an unauthorised entry into Sokoma village.

According to Fallah Tengbeh MP, the Guinean soldiers who went there have made it known to the villagers and the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces personnel on the ground that they will soon come to take over Sokoma, a village just about 300 metres from the disputed Yenga town, where the Guinean army has taken control.

This latest round of dispute erupted after Guinean forces allegedly invaded the border town of Kalaiyere in Sulima chiefdom, Falaba district, and abducted sixteen Sierra Leonean security personnel.

While Freetown demanded the “unconditional release” of its security officers, Guinean authorities maintained that the Sierra Leone soldiers were apprehended for an unauthorized border crossing.