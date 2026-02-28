UNDP and Japan launch new initiatives to strengthen peace and human security in Kailahun 

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 February 2026:

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Government of Japan and the Government of Sierra Leone, on Thursday officially launched two strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing peace and human security in border communities in Kailahun District, while strengthening trade and investment linkages between Sierra Leonean small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and Japanese markets.

With a combined investment of USD 486,600, the projects address the critical nexus between human security, peacebuilding, and inclusive economic growth.

The first initiative, “Strengthening Peace, Human Security and Resilience in Border Communities Affected by the Situation in Yenga in Kailahun District, Sierra Leone” (USD 220,000) is a 12-month response to multidimensional challenges affecting border communities in Kissi Teng Chiefdom, Kailahun District.

The project will enhance community resilience and stability through the rehabilitation of a solar-powered community-based border post, provision of joint patrol equipment including motorcycles and two-way radios, strengthening of community based peace and security structures and the delivery of market-driven vocational and technical skills training for youth and women, complemented by financial literacy support.

The second initiative, “Building Trade Bridges: Strengthening SMEs–Japan Business Partnerships for Sustainable Growth in Sierra Leone,” (USD 266,666) aims to benefit 500 youth and women, directly, and 2,500 individuals indirectly through the support to Sierra Leone SMEs.

The project will improve local and global competitiveness through technical assistance, export-readiness training, and the establishment of a branding and packaging facility at the Timbuktoo Unipod Innovation Space, enhancing product quality, standards compliance, and marketability.

Speaking at the launch, H.E. Mr. Hiroshi Yoshimoto, Ambassador of Japan to Sierra Leone, described the projects as a concrete expression of Japan’s commitment to Sierra Leone’s peace, stability and economic transformation.

“Today’s launch reflects our shared vision translated into action, strengthening peace in border communities while deepening business collaboration and economic ties between Japan and Sierra Leone. Japan remains committed to supporting sustainable peace, resilience, and inclusive growth,” said Hiroshi Yoshimoto.

UNDP Resident Representative Fredrick Ampiah emphasized the strategic alignment of the initiatives with national development priorities. “The partnership between Japan and Sierra Leone is grounded in our shared commitment to sustainable development. These initiatives demonstrate how peacebuilding and economic opportunity go hand in hand, empowering SMEs, expanding trade, and strengthening stability in vulnerable communities,” he said.

Executive Secretary of the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Hawa Samai highlighted the critical link between security and economic empowerment, saying that: “When communities experience tangible benefits of peace, jobs, livelihoods, and dignity; they become less susceptible to division and conflict. These interventions are both timely and transformative.”

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs David Fortune underscored the importance of strengthening local security structures, noting that the initiative empowers residents to actively contribute to maintaining peace and stability in border communities in Kailahun.

The Acting Director for Export Promotion and Regional Integration, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mark Tamba Nyuma reaffirmed that SMEs remain the backbone of Sierra Leone’s economy, stating that the trade initiative will support economic transformation while consolidating peace gains.

Representing the Kailahun District Council, Chairman Sahr Ahmed Kaikonjor Lamin pledged the Council’s full commitment to ensuring community participation and effective delivery of development benefits.

Together, these initiatives reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between UNDP and the Government of Japan in advancing stability, resilience, and inclusive development across Sierra Leone.