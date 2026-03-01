Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 March 2026:

Like Maya Angelou once said, there is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you. Those words live inside me, not as poetry, but as a warning. For a long time, I thought silence was safety. I thought silence was maturity. I thought silence was wisdom.

I thought silence would protect me from consequences, from rejection, from the unseen punishments that follow those who dare to speak when power expects obedience.

But one day, in the quiet of my own reflection, I realised something that shook me more than fear ever had. I realised I had not left my voice, and my voice had not left me.

In Sierra Leone, silence has become a second language. It is spoken in offices where men nod in agreement with things they know are wrong. It is spoken in markets where women complain in whispers but smile in public. It is spoken in homes where fathers lower their eyes before their children so they do not have to explain why life remains this hard.

Silence has become a survival strategy, passed down from one generation to another like inheritance. People believe their voices do not matter. They believe that if they speak, nothing will change. Worse still, they believe that if they speak, something bad will happen to them.

Fear has taught our people to measure their words like contraband. Fear has taught them that power listens only to itself. Fear has taught them that the safest place for truth is inside the chest, never on the tongue. But fear has lied to us.

Fear has convinced millions that they are small when in fact they carry within them the greatest force ever given to human beings.

The voice of man is not weak. The voice of man is the voice of God carried through human breath.

Before any revolution was written in books, it was first spoken. Before any injustice was defeated, it was first named. Before any nation was born, someone stood somewhere and said, this must change.

Words have always been the beginning of transformation. Even creation itself, as faith teaches us, began with a command spoken into emptiness. Yet in Sierra Leone, too many have been taught to doubt the power resting inside their own mouths.

A soldier may carry a weapon, but that weapon obeys orders spoken by a voice. An army of a million soldiers cannot move without the command of words. A government cannot exist without speeches. Laws cannot function without being written and spoken. Authority itself is built upon language. This means the voice is older than power. The voice is the foundation upon which power stands.

And yet the people who possess the greatest number of voices often believe they possess none.

In villages across the country, men sit under mango trees and discuss the price of rice, the cost of fuel, the absence of opportunity. They speak freely among themselves, but when the moment comes to speak publicly, silence replaces courage.

In cities, educated men and women analyse every failure of leadership in private, but in public they clap and smile. Not because they believe, but because they fear the consequences of being heard.

This fear has convinced many that survival requires invisibility. But invisibility is not life. It is slow erasure.

Maya Angelou understood this deeply. She knew that the human voice carries dignity. She knew that speaking is not only an act of resistance, but an act of self-recognition. When a person speaks truth, they do not only challenge the world, but they also confirm their own existence. Silence may protect the body, but it slowly suffocates the spirit.

There was a time when I too believed silence was strength. I watched. I listened. I observed how those who spoke were labelled difficult, troublesome, disrespectful, or dangerous. I saw how systems isolate voices they cannot control. I saw how truth is often treated like an enemy. And so I learned to step back.

I learned to let things pass. I learned to convince myself that my voice was unnecessary. But the voice does not die simply because it is ignored. It waits.

It waits like fire beneath ashes. It waits like wind gathering strength beyond the horizon. It waits like an avalanche forming quietly before its descent. The voice waits because it belongs to the soul, and the soul does not surrender its nature.

One day, without warning, I heard it again. Not outside, but inside. It was not loud, but it was undeniable. It reminded me that silence had never brought peace. It reminded me that silence had never built nations. It reminded me that silence had never defended dignity. And in that moment, I understood that I had not abandoned my voice. I had only delayed it.

Sierra Leone is not suffering because its people are weak. Sierra Leone is suffering because its people have been convinced that their voices are powerless. This is the greatest deception ever imposed upon a population. A nation of eight million people does not lack strength. It lacks the collective decision to speak without apology.

The voice is stronger than military arsenals because weapons destroy bodies, but voices reshape minds. The voice is stronger than prisons because prisons can hold flesh, but they cannot imprison truth forever. The voice is stronger than fear because fear survives only where silence protects it.

A single voice may seem small, but voices do not exist alone. They multiply. They echo. They travel. They inspire other voices hiding in hesitation. One person speaks, and another finds courage. Then another. Then another. Until what once seemed impossible becomes inevitable.

A hurricane begins with a whisper of wind. An avalanche begins with a shift too small to notice. A desert storm begins with a grain of sand lifted into motion. Power never appears suddenly. It grows from beginnings so quiet they are often ignored.

This is how voices work. Those who benefit from silence understand this. That is why silence is encouraged. That is why fear is cultivated. That is why people are taught that speaking is dangerous. Because once people discover the power of their voices, obedience becomes impossible to guarantee.

The voice carries accountability. The voice carries memory. The voice carries the ability to say, this is wrong. The voice carries the ability to say, we deserve better. The voice carries the ability to remind leaders that authority is borrowed, not owned.

Without the voice, injustice becomes permanent. With the voice, injustice becomes temporary.

Our people must understand that speaking out does not always mean shouting. Sometimes speaking out means refusing to accept lies as truth. Sometimes speaking out means refusing to pretend satisfaction where suffering exists. Sometimes speaking out means documenting reality so history cannot be rewritten by those who wish to escape responsibility.

Even the quietest voice has consequence. The voice of a mother telling her child the truth shapes a generation. The voice of a teacher encouraging a student reshapes a future. The voice of a citizen demanding accountability reshapes a nation. Every transformation begins with someone choosing not to remain silent.

I realised that my voice had waited for me with patience. It had not abandoned me, even when I doubted its purpose. It had not disappeared, even when I convinced myself it was safer to remain quiet. It remained because it is part of who I am. And this is true for every Sierra Leonean.

No government can erase a voice. No system can permanently silence truth. No fear can extinguish the human instinct to speak. Silence may delay it, but it cannot destroy it.

Our people must remember that their voice is not a gift given by authority. It is a birthright given by existence itself.