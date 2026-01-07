Mayor Aki-Sawyerr unveils urban green design competition

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 January 2026:

Yesterday, Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr launched the Freetown Urban Green Design Competition, an initiative designed to generate innovative, practical, and climate-resilient solutions that introduce more greenery into Freetown’s Central Business District.

The competition forms part of the city’s broader urban regeneration efforts under the Freetown–Zurich City-to-City Cooperation.

Key features of the Freetown–Zurich project include installation of modern street lighting to enhance the cityscape, organised street parking, urban green spaces and beautification efforts.

The competition will enable residents of Freetown to reimagine the Central Business District from Walpole Street to Wilberforce Street and from Siaka Stevens Street to Wallace Johnson Street; visualize a Central Business District with lush green trees, breathing new life into the city centre; and to image how public-facing spaces, including the frontages of commercial banks and other landmarks, could be beautified by transforming grey streets into welcoming, people-friendly spaces.

The competition, open to students, young professionals, and local creatives, is designed to build community ownership, and empower Freetown residents to actively shape a greener future for their city.

The top three winning entries will each receive a cash prize of Le 10,000. Design submissions will be assessed based on key criteria, including climate resilience, biodiversity enhancement, public life and safety, cost-conscious implementation, and creativity and innovation.