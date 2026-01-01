Sierra Leone records over 300,000 live births and 17,905 deaths in 2025  

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 January 2026:

Sierra Leone recorded a total of 306,0057 live births in 2025, with females accounting for 51 percent (156,089) and males 49 percent (149,968), producing a sex ratio of 96 males per 100 females.

This is according to the National Civil Registration Authority’s provisional report on vital events released today, which provides a snapshot of key demographic trends based on officially registered births, deaths, marriages, divorces, and adoptions nationwide.

The high number of births suggests a sustained population growth and places continued pressure on public services such as healthcare, education, and social protection, particularly for maternal and child health.

Despite this, the report also recorded 3,739 stillbirths, a figure that health experts say highlights persistent challenges in prenatal care, access to skilled birth attendants, and emergency obstetric services.

According to NCRA, 17,905 deaths were recorded during the year, with men accounting for 57% (10,280) and women 43% (7,625). Notably, people aged 60 years and above accounted for 32% (5,652) of all registered deaths, confirming age-related vulnerability as a key mortality factor.

Children aged 0–4 years followed, with 2,697 deaths (15%), pointing to ongoing concerns around infant and under-five mortality despite improvements in healthcare interventions.

Marriage registrations remained relatively low compared to population size, with only 755 marriages formally recorded nationwide in 2025. Of these, Christian marriages dominated at 54% (408), followed by Islamic marriages at 23% (174), civil marriages at 17% (128), and customary marriages at just 6% (45).

Analysts say these figures suggest that a significant number of unions, particularly customary and religious marriages, may still be taking place outside the formal civil registration system.

Moreover, the report recorded 60 divorces during the review period. Civil marriages accounted for the highest share at 35% (21 cases), while Christian and Islamic marriages each accounted for 30% (18 cases each), and Customary marriages made up 5% (3 cases).

Though the overall number is small, analysts note that divorce patterns often reflect access to legal processes and willingness to formally dissolve marriages rather than the actual prevalence of marital breakdowns.

On adoptions, the NCRA registered 160 cases across the country, comprising 62% (99) females and 38% (61) males.

This report highlights the importance of comprehensive civil registration for planning and policymaking. While the figures provide valuable insights, authorities acknowledge that under-registration remains a challenge, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

As the country continues to rely on data-driven development planning, the report reinforces the need to strengthen birth and death registration systems, improve healthcare delivery, and ensure that vital events accurately reflect the country’s demographic realities.