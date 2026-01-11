Sierra Leone’s 2024 Auditor General Report needs urgent attention by parliament

Alieu Kay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 January 2026:

The much-discussed 2024 Annual Audit Report has been released, and public reaction suggests deep concern, as the report appears to record the highest level of misappropriation of public funds in the country’s history. (Photo above: Minister of Health and Sanitation – Dr Austin Demby).

Many citizens believe that those entrusted with fostering national development are instead the very individuals responsible for the nation’s stagnation. The misuse and destruction of public resources have seemingly become routine, at the expense of the majority of citizens.

According to Section 119 of the 1991 Constitution, the Auditor General is mandated to present the annual audit report in Parliament. This constitutional requirement has been fulfilled.

However, citizens are worried that, like previous reports, this one may be swept under the carpet. Over the years, audit reports have rarely been debated in Parliament, a situation that has shocked and disappointed the public.

Many questions remain unanswered: Why are audit reports not debated in Parliament? Does this mean the reports lack credibility? Who is responsible for ensuring they are debated? Is it because those implicated are family members or political allies of people in authority?

The report highlights several ministries, departments, and agencies alleged to have diverted national resources for private gain.

In particular, page 72 of the report noted the health sector was significantly affected, with findings showing that despite substantial budgetary allocations, healthcare facilities remain poorly managed.

Connaught Teaching Hospital

The report notes that the hospital has an insufficient number of functioning dialysis machines. Of the machines procured since 2016, only three were operational over a decade ago, and due to a lack of spare parts, one has been non-functional since 2023.

Additionally, the hospital suffers from poor environmental and sanitation conditions. Several units including laboratories, blood bank, optical, dental, and physiotherapy units, lack basic medical equipment, instruments, materials, and facilities.

Rokupr Government Hospital

the report revealed that there is no running water in the wards for nurses, midwives, and mothers to clean themselves after delivery. Patients are forced to wash themselves downstairs in open areas, using water brought from their communities.

In the Medical Wards. The audit further highlighted inadequate drug supplies, insufficient beds, and faulty bed frames, some lacking protective rails, putting patients at risk of falling. Essential items such as weighing scales, gloves, dressing materials, and examination beds are either in short supply or completely unavailable.

Makeni Regional Hospital

The report says that the hospital faces serious challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, medical equipment, and essential drugs. In the Special Care Baby Unit, paediatric wards, and post-operative ward, most oxygen machines are non-functional, posing severe risks to patients requiring respiratory support.

Bo Government Hospital

The report found that oxygen plant was found to be faulty, significantly affecting the delivery of quality healthcare and effective case management. The hospital lacks an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for children, and there are 13 beds in the paediatric ward without mattresses.

Kenema Government Hospital

According to the report, the hospital suffers from inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities. There is no reliable water supply for patients or staff. Several units, including laboratories, are in urgent need of major renovation and lack basic medical equipment such as blood pressure machines, suction machines, oxygen concentrators, and therapeutic ultrasound machines.

Citizens are concerned

Citizens have commended the Auditor General, Abdul Aziz, for a job well done. Since his appointment, audit reports have been released in a timely manner, with evident professionalism, independence, and commitment to institutional integrity.

The public is now calling on Parliament and other relevant oversight bodies to carry out their due diligence by thoroughly reviewing and debating the report. Doing so will help curb corruption, promote accountability, and restore public trust in governance.