Sierra Leone’s Jaiama Sewafe town in Kono District gets electricity at last

Abdulai Mansaray: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 February 2026:

It is early days into the Holy Ramadan Month, during which Muslims all around the world are required to fast from dawn to dusk, throughout the month. As one of the pillars of Islam, it is not only a time for spiritual purification, for physical endurance test, body detoxification but also a season of good will.

In most cultures, the Holy month of Ramadan climaxes into Eid al-Fitr, which begins with communal prayer that is followed by visits, sharing meals and giving gifts. As a child, I looked forward to the new clothes, the meals and most of all, the gifts (Salmafo). I actually preferred cash to the latter.

It is the 21st century and many might consider it ridiculous in this day and age, to make a meal about Jaiama Sewafe, Nimiyama Chiefdom in Kono District getting electricity. When you have been promised by successive governments for an eternity that your town will get electricity, you might be forgiven to shout out to the government that finally fulfils the litany of such promises.

Jaiama Sewafe has finally got the promise fulfilled this month and far from seeing it as some divine intervention, it is safe to say that the people of Jaiama Sewafe seem to have received their “Salmafo” very early and in advance.

Sometime last year, I wrote a piece lamenting the way the town had been treated by the two political parties over the years. I criticised the bare faced lies and catalogue of broken promises that were fed to the Jaiama Sewafe electorate during every electoral cycle, only to be left in pitch darkness after the campaign slogans and drums had fallen silent.

Some say its better late than never, and when there is good, we must say it, just like when it gets bad. The art of constructive criticism can be a valuable tool for one to grow and improve.

Has Jaiama Sewafe received an early “Salmafo”?

Since the lights were turned on, local residents in their late 50s and 60s have been recalling the good old days, when Sewafe last enjoyed electricity, thanks to a chiefdom-owned generator that was operated with funds from the chiefdom administration.

A prominent resident and stakeholder, Mr Abubakarr Fofanah (Photo above), fondly known as “Kadusu” recalled how the central park was the rendezvous for local young boys who gathered under streetlamps, among hawkers selling fired doughnuts, cakes and akara.

While some have been reminiscing the good old days, Mr Yaryah Jabbie (Photo), the Principal of the local Alharrakhan Islamic Secondary School expressed his hope that donors will help provide electricity for his school.

According to him, having electricity in the school will help facilitate evening classes for the students who could benefit from extra lessons.

This sentiment was also shared by Mr Phillip Johnson, the Principal of Sewafe Secondary School.

Both school principals spoke highly of, and welcomed the provision of electricity to the town, at last.

However, they also passionately expressed their desires to see their respective secondary schools benefit from this development, hoping it will help them take advantage of maximising the full potential of their students.

They spoke about the need for electricity to support computer and internet use. They talked about how they could use the electricity for equipment such as printers in the school.

According to Mr Jabbie, there have been times when school materials were taken to Koidu town in a 54- mile round trip just to print school materials. He expressed his hope that donors and philanthropists could come to their aid to install EDSA supplied cables and meters throughout the school. He expressed his hope and belief that such support would go a long way to helping the children achieve their full potential.

The Paramount Chief, George Ndapi Torto (Photo) has been vivacious in his appreciation for the electricity at last. He expressed his frustration over the many broken promises.

He recalled that the last time Jaiama Sewafe had electricity for the community was during his later father, Sir Ndapi Torto’s reign.

Those who recalled the lights going out in the late 1970’s could not help but express their hope that may be, just maybe, things are looking up this time. Chief Torto spoke about how other small industries like rice mills and other agricultural facilities and businesses could be boosted to replace the declining mining resources. He hoped that with electricity, alternative employment could be created in the town.

He expressed the hope that with electricity, his Life After Diamonds (LAD) project and many others, will create opportunities for the youth. He expressed hope that with sustainability and green energy high on the agenda of most government initiatives, the Binkongoh Waterfalls nearby, would be utilised to its full potential. In summing up, Chief Torto thanked all those who made this project possible.

Has Jaiama Sewafe received its own Salmafo in advance?

Ramadan Kareem. Don’t forget to turn the lights off when you leave the room.