Sierra Leone’s judicial system fails to deliver: Commission of inquiry cases lag at appeals and supreme court

CHRDI: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 January 2026:

CHRDI is deeply concerned and disappointed by the prevalence of endemic problems, including corruption, inadequate resources, low interest in human rights protection, judicial uncertainty, a lack of transparency and accountability, and growing distrust of the justice system.

In 2018, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio established three Commissions of Inquiry (COIs) into past government corruption, with final reports submitted in March 2020. Those found to have violated rules can appeal.

Seven years after the establishment of the Commissions of Inquiry and almost five years after the submission of final reports in March 2020, a significant number of appeal cases remain unresolved or poorly documented.

These delays undermine public confidence in the judiciary and raise serious questions about judicial efficiency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

The country’s judicial system is in crisis, with COI cases stuck in the Appeals and Supreme Courts, causing frustration and delays in justice. Despite reform efforts, the system continues to struggle with inefficiencies, corruption allegations, and poor infrastructure.

Corruption has long been an open secret in Sierra Leone’s judiciary, with accusations against senior officials and some staff suspended for related offences.

In September 2023, a notice was issued by the Judiciary’s leadership to judges involved in the COI, instructing them to complete all COI cases by mid- October 2023, but this has not been fully complied with.

On August 21, 2025, Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) formally invoked the Right to Access Information Act (2013) to request updates on the 2018 Sierra Leone Commission of Inquiry cases from 2021 to 2025.

Despite their usual disregard for laws and the rule of law, they were forced to produce the requested documents.

On 23 September 2025, CHRDI filed a formal complaint with the Right to Access Information Chairman concerning the judiciary’s lack of compliance and disregard for the rule of law.

On 9 October, the Commission wrote to the judiciary, granting a 7-day deadline for onward submission of the requested information to CHRDI and warning that failure to comply would attract legal action under the 2013 RAIC Act.

On 28 November 2025, after failing to respond within the stipulated period, the Judiciary sent a letter to the RAIC Commissioner seeking an extension, citing a provision that does not exist in the RAIC Act 2013. (“…in accordance with section 5 (4) of the Right to Access to Information Act 2013 respectfully request an extension of 15 working days to complete collaboration and verification of the information.”) Ref: Judiciary Letter to RAIC Chairman.

On 17 December 2025, the Judiciary submitted partial information consisting of 108 COI case updates across three appellate panels.

CHRDI’s review of the documents revealed significant discrepancies and inaccuracies, including 38 ‘No Record’ case files (35% of COI files) and 3 incomplete records. The absence of proper records in appellate matters raises serious concerns about fair hearing guarantees, poor record management, and the integrity of judicial processes.

Summary of judgments provided is as follows:

2025: 2 appeals allowed, 1 appeal dismissed. (3)

2024: 3 appeals allowed, 1 appeal dismissed. (4)

2023: 5 appeals allowed, 4 appeals dismissed, 1 dismissed for want of prosecution. (10)

2022: 3 appeals allowed, 3 appeals dismissed. (6)

2021: 8 appeals allowed, 3 appeals dismissed. (11)

Overall, the Judiciary’s response has been insufficient, raising significant concerns about transparency and accountability in the handling of these cases.

Delays in justice undermine court judgments, cause anxiety among litigants, and can lead to deterioration of evidence, affecting rights. A nation’s legal system influences public perception of issues and individual lives.

Such delays harm confidence in the justice system, often called the “temple of justice.’ The judiciary is a co-equal branch within Sierra Leone’s democratic framework, vital in resolving disputes and protecting rights. Law promotes social change, maintains order, and administers justice.

An effective judicial system enforces rights promptly and fairly, building public trust. Justice involves substantive merits, timeliness, and proportional use of resources, ensuring access for all.

“The Judiciary’s failure to address these issues will undermine the rule of law and diminish citizens’ right to timely justice. When corruption penetrates the judicial system, it compromises the fundamental principle of fairness for all individuals.” He further stated that “a judge who accepts a bribe or obstructs justice cannot be considered independent or impartial.

The problem is exacerbated when corruption is promoted by higher authorities, such as the government, fostering an environment that encourages further corrupt practices,” says Abdul M. Fatoma, Chief Executive of CHRDI.

We at CHRDI are calling for bold, honest judicial reform that will build trust and confidence in the justice system, backed by a full financial commitment from the government.