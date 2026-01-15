President El-Sisi receives United States Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 January 2026:

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi yesterday received U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, Head of the General Intelligence Services Major General Hassan Rashad, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Egypt Evyenia Sidereas and U.S. Embassy Political Counsellor Nathaniel Turner.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that Mr. Boulos conveyed to President El-Sisi the greetings and appreciation of US President Donald Trump.

The President expressed his appreciation and confirmed the significance of the strategic cooperation between Egypt and the United States. The President also asked that his greetings be conveyed to President Trump.

The meeting addressed ways to advance and strengthen relations between Egypt and the United States. President El-Sisi stressed the importance of building on the momentum that the strategic bilateral relations have gained in the past period in order to elevate joint cooperation in various fields and achieve the interests of both sides.

The meeting emphasized the importance of holding the second edition of the Egyptian-American Economic Forum 2026, as well as the need to increase consultation and coordination between the two countries on various regional issues, most notably the situation in Sudan, Libya and the Horn of Africa, in order to achieve stability in the region.

The meeting reviewed a number of regional issues of mutual interest, particularly the developments in Sudan. President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the U.S. President’s keenness to ending the war in Sudan.

The President highlighted Egypt’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in Sudan. The President reaffirmed Egypt’s steadfast stance in supporting Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

The President also reiterated Egypt’s absolute rejection of any attempts to undermine Sudan’s security and stability. The President emphasized that Egypt will not allow such actions, given the deep connection between the national security of both brotherly countries.

The discussions also touched on the situation in a number of countries in the region. Both sides reached a consensus on the necessity to de-escalate tensions and boost joint efforts to find political solutions to the various crises affecting the region.

These efforts aim to strengthen regional peace and stability, preserve the sovereignty of countries, maintain the unity of their territories, and protect the resources of their peoples.

In a related context, the issue of water was also addressed. The President stressed that Egypt’s water security is a matter of existential importance and a top priority for Egypt, as it is directly linked to Egypt’s national security.

For his part, Mr. Boulos expressed his appreciation for meeting with President El-Sisi and lauded Egypt’s role in promoting regional peace and security. He also valued the ongoing cooperation and coordination between Egypt and the United States on a number of regional files of mutual concern, aimed at de-escalating tensions and achieving stability in the region.