Sierra Leone’s office of the president excluded from audit report

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 January 2026:

Many in Sierra Leone have expressed dismay, following the release of the country’s 2024 Auditor General’ Report, which shows that one of the key institutions they anticipated would be implicated in the embezzlement of public funds – the Office of the President, was not included in the report.

On 13th January 2026, a significant development emerged when the Deputy Auditor General, Mr. Morie Lansana, appeared on Truth Media to discuss the 2024 Audit Report.

The Deputy Auditor General confirmed that the Office of the President was excluded from the report because prior to the report’s publication, the Office of the President formally wrote to the Auditor General requesting an interim audit to examine possible lapses within the institution.

According to Mr. Morie Lansana, this request was unprecedented in the history of the Audit Service.

However, as a law-abiding institution, the Audit Service honoured the request and conducted a “thorough investigation”, Lansana said.

The findings subsequently exonerated the Office of the President, as it was found to have met the required standards, leading to its exclusion from the final audit report.

He further explained that this outcome was largely due to the Office of the President ’s adherence to previous audit recommendations, which enabled it to demonstrate due diligence and improved performance over the years.

The Deputy Auditor General emphasized that his institution remains mandated to audit all government entities to promote accountability and transparency, which is essential for sustainable development.

He said that one of the major challenges facing the Audit Service, is the government’s frequent failure to act on audit recommendations. He warned that such inaction often results in the continued misuse of public funds with impunity.