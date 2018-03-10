National Grand Coalition calls for a recount
Sierra Leone Telegraph 10th March 2018
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 March 2018: With over 50% of all polling districts now counted by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), it is understood that official announcement of provisional results will be made this weekend, amid claims by all parties of serious electoral malpractices. Today, the spokesman of the National [Read More]
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 March 2018: Sierra Leone’s social media is rife with speculation and rumours about which party is winning the elections. Visit the respective sites of the political parties and you get a sense of how fake results are being peddled and consumed by their supporters. But that’s [Read More]
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 March 2018: It is now two days since the end of polling in Sierra Leone and the ensuing violent standoff between the police and supporters of the opposition SLPP party at the residence of their leader – Julius Maada Bio, which according to reports could have [Read More]
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: As confidence in the conduct of yesterday’s elections in Sierra Leone and the pending announcement of the results continue to wane, there are serious concerns the results – when they are announced, may be contested by opposition parties. This is what the National Grand [Read More]
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: Reports of violence at yesterday’s elections in Sierra Leone were very few. But those demanding zero tolerance for electoral violence are calling for the security forces to show maximum restraint and ensure neutrality in enforcing the law. Civil rights group – the Campaign for [Read More]
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: The counting of votes in yesterday’s elections in Sierra Leone may take several weeks before the results are announced, according to the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission – Mr Nfa Alie Conteh. But today, just twenty four hours after the elections, accusations and [Read More]
Sulaiman Storm Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: It has been a hectic month for all political parties ahead of March 7. We have seen crowds and counter crowds, heard party songs and anti-party songs. Not to talk about the popular names leaving their political parties for others (cross [Read More]
Maurice Ferenkeh Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2018: D-Day is finally here for Sierra Leoneans to vote for a new president to shape the future of our country. “The campaign has been passionate by all parties and clearly it has exposed how divided our country is”. Make no mistake, [Read More]
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2018: NOSLINA will be on LIVE today, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Sierra Leone’s Election Day, on the Voice of America’s Flagship TV/Radio program, Straight Talk Africa. The show is on LIVE from 1:30-2:30 pm (EASTERN STANDARD TIME). There will be a listener/viewer call-in session. “Sierra Leone Elections” Voters in [Read More]
Trevor Jenkins-Johnston: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2018: In 2002, APC and Ernest Bai Koroma garnered 22% of the votes; registered voters 2.3m with a turnout of 83%. Tejan Kabbah won by 70% of the votes. In 2007, Sierra Leone wanted change and in that they found the only other [Read More]
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 March 2018: Let us turn the clock back to May 2015. The campaign bells are silent, and the town criers have all gone home. Now it’s time for reality check and search for an answer, as to why Sierra Leone’s foreign minister Samura Kamara, failed to [Read More]
Laura Stark: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: Sub-Saharan Africa is home to four of the top five countries in early marriage – or child marriage – rates: Niger, Chad, Mali and Central African Republic. Despite decades of campaigning to restrict or forbid early marriage, little has changed for the world’s poorest [Read More]
