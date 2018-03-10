Latest Stories

Our experts identified serious irregularities in the voting process – says NGC

March 9, 2018 3

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 March 2018: With over 50% of all polling districts now counted by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), it is understood that official announcement of provisional results will be made this weekend, amid claims by all parties of serious electoral malpractices. Today, the spokesman of the National [Read More]

We will announce election results after 50 percent of counting – says NEC chief

March 9, 2018 2

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 March 2018: Sierra Leone’s social media is rife with speculation and rumours about which party is winning the elections. Visit the respective sites of the political parties and you get a sense of how fake results are being peddled and consumed by their supporters. But that’s [Read More]

Election results may not reflect the will of the people of Sierra Leone – says NGC and C4C

March 8, 2018 10

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: As confidence in the conduct of yesterday’s elections in Sierra Leone and the pending announcement of the results continue to wane, there are serious concerns the results – when they are announced, may be contested by opposition parties. This is what the National Grand [Read More]

Campaign group urges security forces to refrain from using unnecessary force

March 8, 2018 0

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: Reports of violence at yesterday’s elections in Sierra Leone were very few. But those demanding zero tolerance for electoral violence are calling for the security forces to show maximum restraint and ensure neutrality in enforcing the law. Civil rights group – the Campaign for [Read More]

APC plans to put undue pressure on the electoral process – says SLPP

March 8, 2018 0

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: The counting of votes in yesterday’s elections in Sierra Leone may take several weeks before the results are announced, according to the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission – Mr Nfa Alie Conteh. But today, just twenty four hours after the elections, accusations and [Read More]

Sierra Leone elections – The hills and the valleys will now echo our cry

March 8, 2018 0

Sulaiman Storm Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: It has been a hectic month for all political parties ahead of March 7. We have seen crowds and counter crowds, heard party songs and anti-party songs. Not to talk about the popular names leaving their political parties for others (cross [Read More]

Election is over – now the true test of the Sierra Leonean character begins

March 7, 2018 5

Maurice Ferenkeh Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2018: D-Day is finally here for Sierra Leoneans to vote for a new president to shape the future of our country. “The campaign has been passionate by all parties and clearly it has exposed how divided our country is”. Make no mistake, [Read More]

Sierra Leone Election 2018 – Noslina’s Suna Nallo and Kwame Fitzjohn on VOA TV Today

March 7, 2018 1

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2018: NOSLINA will be on LIVE today, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Sierra Leone’s Election Day, on the Voice of America’s Flagship TV/Radio program, Straight Talk Africa. The show is on LIVE from 1:30-2:30 pm (EASTERN STANDARD TIME). There will be a listener/viewer call-in session. “Sierra Leone Elections” Voters in [Read More]

International Women’s Day – Jobs and paid-for schooling can keep girls from early marriages

March 8, 2018 0

Laura Stark: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018: Sub-Saharan Africa is home to four of the top five countries in early marriage – or child marriage – rates: Niger, Chad, Mali and Central African Republic. Despite decades of campaigning to restrict or forbid early marriage, little has changed for the world’s poorest [Read More]

SOUTH AFRICA CAPETALK RADIO – SIERRA LEONE ELECTIONS – MARCH 2018

